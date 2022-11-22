SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 364.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $291.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,003. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.41 and a 200 day moving average of $310.63. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

