Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

