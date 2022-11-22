Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Cut to €20.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Societe Generale from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($24.49) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.33) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Scor Stock Performance

SCRYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,860. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

