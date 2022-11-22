Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Seagen worth $258,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

