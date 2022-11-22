Secret Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.98 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $2,227.81 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00232258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00058037 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00440358 USD and is up 11.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,017.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

