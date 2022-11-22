Seele-N Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $82.98 million and $1.28 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00345492 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,282,956.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

