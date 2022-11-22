SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($10.64) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.41) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.60) to GBX 960 ($11.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.65) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($14.90) to GBX 1,040 ($12.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,188.50 ($14.05).

SEGRO Trading Down 0.1 %

SGRO opened at GBX 834.60 ($9.87) on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($17.83). The company has a market cap of £10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 785.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 945.61.

Insider Activity

About SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison bought 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($234,902.83).

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

