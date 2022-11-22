Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Trimmed by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,389 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 4.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Service Co. International worth $111,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 773,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,454,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 543,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.