Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 6.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $42.94. 14,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,469,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.