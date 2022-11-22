SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.06. 2,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $803.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,270 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,656,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

