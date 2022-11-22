SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.77

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 211152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.57.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
