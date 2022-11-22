SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.77

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 211152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 337,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.