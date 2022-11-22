SOMESING 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and $1.76 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00465370 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.76 or 0.28550582 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

