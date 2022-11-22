Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

