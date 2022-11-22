Sourceless Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Sourceless has a market cap of $160.58 million and approximately $374.93 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,520.75 or 0.99997994 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00231765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00820138 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

