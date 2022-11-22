South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stake Cut by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries makes up about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 456.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 5,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

