Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several analysts have commented on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.