Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572,453 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 242,067 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $417,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. 48,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,611. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

