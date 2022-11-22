SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CWI opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.