SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

