SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

