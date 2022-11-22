SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.14% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $14,152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,401,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 287,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

