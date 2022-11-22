STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $31,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

