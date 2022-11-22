Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRECF stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

