Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 22nd (ABNB, AMDWF, ANGGF, APH, ASX, BVS, BX, CCNTF, CCS, CGNX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $67.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.50.

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark to a market perform rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $259.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a market perform rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

