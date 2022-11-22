StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE OCX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 293,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,473. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.