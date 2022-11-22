StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

