StockNews.com Lowers Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $843.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,890,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

