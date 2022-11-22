StockNews.com Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to “Hold”

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,501,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

