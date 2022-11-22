StockNews.com Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Hold

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.4 %
International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.71. 1,276,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.92.
Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.