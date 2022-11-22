StockNews.com Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Hold

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.71. 1,276,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

