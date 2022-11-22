StockNews.com Upgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Buy

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WWD stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 364,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,267. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 88.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at $761,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.