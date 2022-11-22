Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $272,321.72 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Substratum has a market cap of $272,321.72 and $80.94 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00054015 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $48.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

