Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.