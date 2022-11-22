Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.94.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

