sUSD (SUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.93 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and $12.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,258,262 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

