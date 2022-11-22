Sweat Economy Trading Up 3.4% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $44.36 million and $1.24 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.17 or 0.07969295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00463750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.47 or 0.28447676 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,827,436,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,380,439,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

