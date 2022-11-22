Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSREY. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

