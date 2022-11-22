Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given New CHF 83 Price Target at Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from CHF 79 to CHF 83 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

