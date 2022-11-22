Synapse (SYN) One Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003611 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $104.71 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

