Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $39.50

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

