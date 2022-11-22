Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

TDC stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

