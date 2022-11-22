Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $156.59. The stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

