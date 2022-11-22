The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,936 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 227,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,727. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

