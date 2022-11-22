The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
The GEO Group Stock Performance
GEO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.53.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.