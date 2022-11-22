The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

