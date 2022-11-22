The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.71 and a 200-day moving average of $321.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,645 shares of company stock worth $32,307,065. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

