The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) to “Buy”

China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTC CCOZF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Coal Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

