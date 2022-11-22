The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 146,045 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $719.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.