The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 146,045 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $719.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

