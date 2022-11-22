The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.54. 248,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.79 and its 200-day moving average is $292.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

