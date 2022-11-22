The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 711 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 711 ($8.41).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 685 ($8.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.46) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.51) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($6.98) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 803.40 ($9.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 722.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 695.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2,866.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.20 ($6.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.20).

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.14%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.27), for a total value of £174,518.40 ($206,359.70).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

