The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sherwin-Williams worth $190,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 58,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

