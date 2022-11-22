Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $231.57 million and $6.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075836 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00057552 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010006 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022929 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005355 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
